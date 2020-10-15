Review: The Netflix animated film 'Over the Moon' aims high but doesn't stick the landing

The emphasis on grief, in this case, has a real-life inspiration. "Over the Moon" is the final screenplay written by Audrey Wells ("The Hate U Give"), who died of cancer in 2018 -- a tragedy that ripples poignantly through the opening scenes of young Fei Fei, her father (John Cho) and her mother (Ruthie Ann Miles), who becomes ill and dies not long after we meet her. Four years later, Fei Fei still cherishes her mom's memory, especially her stories about Chang'e, who famously drank an elixir of immortality and ascended to the moon, where she was forced to spend eternity pining for her mortal lover, the archer Houyi.

That legend, retold and commemorated annually during the Mid-Autumn Festival, thus carries a particular resonance for Fei Fei, who sees in Chang'e a mythological echo of her mom, a woman who must never be forgotten or replaced. Fei Fei's frustration is understandable enough, and the early scenes of her home life -- full of warmth and color, family and food (I especially appreciated the photorealistic sheen on the bok choy and mushrooms) -- are easily the picture's best. Things get rather creakier once Fei Fei, a top student with a particular aptitude for science, decides to build a rocket ship that will take her to the moon, so that she can prove that Chang'e really exists.