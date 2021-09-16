Review: Tempestuous 'Blue Bayou' lays bare a Korean American immigrant's nightmare

It rains often and without warning in "Blue Bayou," a very messy, very moving tempest of a movie. Part of this has to do with the fact that it's set in Louisiana, with its frequently unpredictable and inclement weather. But it also has something to do with the melodramatic inclinations of the writer, director and star, Justin Chon, who isn't afraid to unleash a torrential downpour when his characters are at their lowest ebb. When Antonio Leblanc (Chon) is arrested and thrown in jail by a bullying cop — a banal stroke of bad luck that will have devastating unforeseen consequences for his family — the skies open with almost biblical intensity, as if God himself were weeping for one of his lost children.

If that sounds a little overripe, it's in keeping with the movie, and I say that with more admiration than disdain. Artfulness and restraint can be admirable qualities in a filmmaker, but rage and despair, when channeled with this much force and purpose, can be undeniably effective substitutes. Moving east from the Los Angeles Korean American enclaves of his previous two features, "Gook" and "Ms. Purple," Chon situates "Blue Bayou" in an emotional register as lush and overheated as its subtropical milieu. He proceeds on the logic that Antonio's story — one of hard-won happiness derailed by bureaucratic indifference, deep-seated racism and garden-variety malice — does not exactly cry out for subtlety.