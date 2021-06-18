Review: 'Sparks Brothers' doc celebrates the greatest band you've never heard of

Near the end of Edgar Wright's delightful documentary "The Sparks Brothers," a loving, lighthearted tribute to the 50-plus years that brothers Ron and Russell Mael have spent making some of the best music you've probably never heard, Amy Sherman-Palladino comes on and starts talking about the brothers' mystique, saying that they've given us the music and that's all we need.

And it hits me for the first time: I've spent more than two hours watching a documentary that has revealed little to nothing about its subjects' personal lives … and I don't care! I don't need to know whether Ron and Russell have ever been married. (As of 2008, apparently not.) I don't need Ron to expound whether he was jealous when Russell got all the girls, including, briefly, Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's. (If you've never heard their song, "Cool Places," this movie will introduce you to it and also the easy-to-emulate dance moves that Molly Ringwald used years later in "The Breakfast Club.") How did Ron feel about all those Hitler mustache comments? Did Russell want him to shave it off? Uncharted territory.