Review: 'Space Jam' has manic fun but is no slam dunk

In fairness, Lee, and everyone on screen, does seem to be having a blast, and that sense of fun is palpable. The film also demonstrates motivational clarity for the characters that is sorely missing from the first film. James plays a lightly fictionalized version of himself, as a father who just wants to motivate his kids to put in work on the court. Cedric Joe is Dom, LeBron’s son, an aspiring video game designer who wants to pursue his passion and get some recognition from Dad. Don Cheadle is Al G. Rhythm, a rogue Warner Bros. algorithm who lures Dom and LeBron into the “Warner Bros. Serververse” in order to challenge LeBron to a basketball game and garner fame in the process. Whomst among us has not learned to connect with our families through being zapped into a digital basketball game?

Though frankly, the title is misleading. There is no jam in space. This movie should be called “TRON Jam: ‘Ready Player One,’ Basically,” because once LeBron gets digitized into the Serververse, get ready for the onslaught of IP. He zips around the planets of content with Bugs Bunny in tow, assembling a team of Looney Tunes characters, plucked from fan favorites, classics and then some. There’s DC Comics characters, “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” and lots of fun surprises for cinephiles.