Review: Football tale '12 Mighty Orphans' tackled by its own cliches

There's not a cliche that's not kicked through the goalposts in "12 Mighty Orphans," a sports drama that is so by-the-book that it can be recited without even looking at the page.

Luke Wilson plays Rusty Russell, who coaches a high school football team to glory in Depression-era Texas. Not just any team, mind you, but a group of orphans, whose road to the state championships inspires a down-on-its-luck nation. Cue the waterworks.

Except in this telling, which seems to be based on other underdog sports tales as much as it is by the real life story of the Mighty Mites, very little registers beyond the near-parody of the storytelling and its reliance on overly familiar tropes. You can feel the moments when you're supposed to cry, but don't be surprised if the tears never arrive. Consider it a Kleenex-saver.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson's Russell arrives at a Texas orphanage to coach a ragtag football team that can't even afford shoes for its players. But all they're in need of is some good old-fashioned inspiration (and shoes, which eventually arrive), which will teach them lessons about teamwork they can carry for the rest of their lives.