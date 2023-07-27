Sitting in the heart of the Wild West, Flagstaff is home to country music artist Red McAdam and his band, the Lemme-At-Em’s. McAdam brings his unique honky-tonk flair to dives all across the U.S. but most frequently, performs right here at home.

McAdam was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, listening to country and folk music. Since high school, he said he’s been taking to stages with his own music, and opening for live rappers on tour proved to him that his place was in front of an audience. Though, before the pandemic hit, McAdam had been burnt out on music, he said. So, he became an EMT.

“Obviously, when COVID hit, we were right in the middle of the shit,”’ McAdam said. “Northern New Jersey, that was one of the first areas that got hit really hard.”

Then, in the heat of the pandemic, McAdam said he ventured to Flagstaff to pursue wilderness EMS work or as he calls it, “search and rescue type stuff.” Until late 2022, McAdam’s career had swung into the emergency healthcare realm.

“I quit that job in September of 2022 and kind of dropped a cinder block on the gas pedal and pursued music full tilt ever since then,” McAdam said.

Around Flagstaff, McAdam can be heard playing regular solo sets at the Annex or Dark Sky Brewing Company and at eclectic, genre-nonconforming shows around town, like at the Hive for example.

“I play probably four times a week around town because that’s just all my money,” McAdam said.

McAdam said he enjoys playing with local bands of all different natures; that he’d lose his mind if he just played with country bands all the time. So, McAdam and his band, the Lemme-At-Em’s are often mixing it up.

The Lemme-At-Em’s are a five-piece band including Flagstaff muciscians, Eric Verellen on bass, Shane Haberstroh on drums, Pete Posie on pedal steel, Mary Claire Mickler on the fiddle, and of course, McAdam with his vocals and guitar.

“It’s a pretty goofy group of people,” McAdam said, noting that the band’s name captures the essence of the group’s goofiness.

The music heard in McAdam’s discography and that the band takes to shows and on tour was written, in terms of lyrics and composition, by McAdam. Though, he said in practice and playtime, the band runs with that starting point while also making the music their own, letting it evolve in various ways.

“I pretty much sort of let everyone do whatever they want,” McAdam said. “I’ve always found that that’s the best way to go when you’re dealing with good musicians, especially.”

While taking on Flagstaff’s music scene, McAdam said he’s not observed many people writing and performing original country music in the area. Though, he said those who are doing it out here in Flagstaff are also doing some pretty cool things with the genre. For example, local experimental western band, The Caverns and rockabilly band, The Lonesome Playboys are Flagstaff-based bands doing their own unique things with country music, McAdam said.

“Flagstaff allows you to take some risks with country music that might not fly in some other places that are more identified to country music,” McAdam said.

The music scene here is small, so it’s very tight-knit, he noted. The community of musicians and fans is “nurturing” in Flagstaff. McAdam said this allows him to balance the full-throttle touring life with something a bit more mellow.

“You can’t go absolutely off the wall every night because I won’t be able to sing anymore,” McAdam said. “I’m trying to find a little more balance these days.”

Though, on the other side of the coin, McAdam said it’s the nurturing nature of the Flagstaff music scene that, in some ways, prevents him from pushing himself musically. On tour, he’s often pushed to his limits especially when taking on cities known as country and music hubs worldwide.

“You know, you go to Nashville, and New York and Philly, and it has definitely upped our game and kind of put us on notice that if we want to continue nationally touring, there’s a lot of stuff that we can improve on,” McAdam said.

While it can do great things for one’s music career, McAdam didn’t shy away from mentioning how touring can certainly take a toll on someone. With multiple tours on the radar, McAdam said it’s hard to feel grounded at all.

Since he’s on the road so much, living in a friend’s garage is the only way to make his Flagstaff life work.

“I think I’m ready to move back into a normal person’s apartment,” McAdam said. “I’m not thrilled with the idea of turning 30 in a garage, but you know, do what you have to do, I guess.”

He experiences a bit of whiplash when he is on the road as well. After all, reaching show destinations doesn’t always involve the most comfortable of digs. He said sometimes casinos put the musicians up, then sometimes they’re sleeping on floors, in garages, Airbnbs or even camping.

“It’s really such a whiplash, like, high brow, low brow like within the same day kind of thing, which not everyone can handle, but luckily, the musicians in all these bands have been totally up to the task,” McAdam said.

McAdam said he and the musicians he’s toured with have also been up to the adventure that being on the road entails. “Being on the road all the time, you see the weirdest things,” he said.

For example, McAdam shared that in New Orleans at about three in the morning, he and some other musicians snuck into a cemetery to (successfully) find the pyramid mausoleum that Nicolas Cage plans to be buried in. “It’s something like that every other night, basically,” McAdam said of being on tour.

Alongside the struggles, the weird stuff is what brought McAdam and the other musicians he’s toured with closer. He said touring isn’t all about getting recognition in a big-time music hub. A lot of touring is also about enjoying life, he said, seeing the world and making memories.

While he hasn’t known all the musicians he’s toured with that long, with over 20,000 miles of touring since last October, McAdam said it feels as though he’s known them forever with the memories they have together. For example, since meeting his pedal steel player Pete Posie, McAdam said they’ve musically done nearly everything together since.

“It feels like I’ve known him absolutely forever, but it’s been less than a year,” McAdam said. “We’ve gotten close pretty quick.”

In good company, and with a touring philosophy of selecting places to play that they really want to go, making music pay for the trip, McAdam said he’s never reluctant to take to the road. In fact, much of his last year was spent on the road. Red McAdam and the Lemme-At-Em’s did a tour last October, one in California in June, a three-week tour from New York to New Orleans in January, and just recently, they embarked upon a summer East Coast tour. Additionally, McAdam went on a solo tour to Florida and back, and one to Montana and back through the mountain west last November.

As McAdam and the bands he tours with take in the world on the road, they’ve also brought a bit of Flagstaff flair to the places they’ve played.

“It’s been kind of cool to see that we do have kind of our own weird sound from not being in a big center of the music industry,” McAdam said. “Like, we do some stuff that we wouldn’t have been exposed to in New York, so it’s cool to be from Flagstaff.”

This year, McAdam’s full-throttle music pursuit hasn’t calmed. He’s already released the album “The Late, Great Delta 88 Band,” with the Lemme-At-Em’s, a project that for McAdam was a long time coming. “The Late, Great Delta 88 Band,” is available to listen to on all major music streaming platforms and features top tracks, “Delta 88” and “Air Conditioning, Alcohol.” And this summer, the band recorded a new album with McAdam, which is set to be pitched to labels.

“It’s going to be pretty different; it does a lot of the, you know, can’t figure out what genre it is thing,” McAdam said of the new album. “Like, it’s country music, but there’s a bunch of bluegrass tunes and kind of a bit weirder, moodier stuff. It’s going to be all over the place, I think it’s going to be, in the best way possible, kind of a mess.”

And with new music coming, new tours are also on the horizon for McAdam. Following the Lemme-At-Em's East Coast tour, McAdam said he’s set to venture west this summer as well. Then, as a solo act, McAdam is joining Danny Ray Clark, Charlie Marks and Bar Jay Bar on three separate tours later this year.

“I don’t think I’m going to be slowing down anytime soon,” McAdam said.

Since he’s always on the run, if McAdam can’t be found performing at one of the local venues he frequents, updates about his music can be found @rest.in.peace.red.mcadam on Instagram. Also, Red McAdam’s music is available on all major music platforms.