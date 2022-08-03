‘Prey’ star Amber Midthunder says the new ‘Predator’ prequel is groundbreaking for Indigenous representation

The new “Predator” prequel is set 300 years ago, but star Amber Midthunder believes the film makes present-day history.

Midthunder says “Prey” is groundbreaking through its depiction of the Indigenous characters who confront a bloodthirsty alien Predator who arrives in the Comanche Nation.

“Just the way that the characters are built and portrayed, especially in a period piece, is something that you so rarely see for Indigenous characters,” Midthunder told the Daily News.

“Often, you think Native characters are either overly spiritual or they’re just really savage and kind of subhuman and one-dimensional, and you never get to see a variety of Native people who have full personalities and desires, and things to relate to, and relationships. On top of being a really exciting movie, I’m extremely proud of that.”

Midthunder, 25, stars as Naru, an underestimated Comanche warrior eager to prove she belongs with the male hunters in her tribe. She faces her biggest challenge yet when the Predator lands on Earth and starts hunting humans for sport.

Out Friday on Hulu, “Prey” features a cast of predominantly Native and First Nation actors.

“There are so many pieces in this film, in terms of Indigenous representation ... that have never been done before,” said Midthunder, who is Sahiya Nakoda. “Every single actor came back and dubbed their role entirely in Comanche, and that version of the film is being released at the same time as the English release on Hulu.”

“Prey” is the fifth standalone entry to the science-fiction franchise, which began with 1987′s “Predator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new film takes audiences back to the beginning, showing how the Predator got to Earth and depicting its first hunt on the planet.

“Being a prequel, it definitely does go far enough back that it stands on its own story,” Midthunder said.

“It is definitely an independent film from the others, as well as being connected, and I think that’s what makes the ‘Predator’ franchise fun in general. There’s the through line of having the Predator, but each movie nods to the others and simultaneously is its own story.”

Midthunder appreciated the film’s attention detail, with multiple scenes taking at least a week to shoot. Before production began, the actress and her co-stars underwent a four-week program to learn their stunts and train with weapons.

Building the Predator was a team effort. Actor Dane DiLiegro suited up as the alien, while four members of the production team operated the creature’s massive head.

“The Predator did not scare me, actually,” Midthunder said. “The first time I saw the Predator, I immediately said, ‘I can take him.’ I don’t know why. That was, I think, my Naru brain.”

“I was mesmerized at how detailed and how real (it looked), because it was just all there. The feet. The hands. The hair. The face. The mouth. Everything is just so intricate. ... There was never a day shooting this movie that was not extremely exciting and challenging.”

The film marks the latest high-profile project for Midthunder, who is also known for the superhero show “Legion” and the science-fiction series “Roswell, New Mexico.”

She loved adding a new action hero to the “Predator” franchise.

“That alone is just so incredible for women, but especially Indigenous women, to be able to look at a character like that and hopefully feel inspired or relate, or have something that they feel they can identify with, and feel represented and seen,” Midthunder said.