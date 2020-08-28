'Personal History of David Copperfield' offers comedic take on beloved novel

Dev Patel carries the story beautifully as the titular character, in a role that allows him to demonstrate his comedic chops while also playing the straight man to a host of over-the-top characters. He has a subtle comedic style, at once bemused, concerned, but also honorable, which makes him a trustworthy and likable narrator.

Patel faces off with a host of Britain's best and most formidable comic actors as the characters who orbit David Copperfield's life, from his stern aunt Betsy (Tilda Swinton) and her loopy pal Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie), to Peter Capaldi, who steals the show as the hapless debtor Mr. Micawber, with whom a young David lodges as a young worker in the bottle factory of his evil stepfather.

It's not just beloved character actors. The cast is full of discoveries as well, both newer faces like the wonderful Rosalind Eleazar as Agnes, as well as new sides to familiar faces including Benedict Wong as the drunken Mr. Wickfield, Ben Whishaw playing the main antagonist Uriah Heep, and Aneurin Barnard, who briefly impressed in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," given far more time to demonstrate his chops here as upper-crust rapscallion James Steerforth.