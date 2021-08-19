'Paw Patrol: The Movie': A fun time for kids, a ruff ride for everyone else

Slightly stepped up from common TV animation for kids, the look of "Paw Patrol" is below the standard detail, texture, artistic use of color and daring design of today's theatrical 3D computer visuals. Rather than exploring expressions beyond Big Happy Smile and Sad Little Frown, more attention is paid to the plastic-looking toys, er, cars and trucks. One can only assume the streaming version of the film on Paramount+ includes "Add to cart" buttons on the screen.

It's such an undisguised advertisement (the series and film are made by toy manufacturer Spin Master) that at one point, a character is asked how the heroic headquarters are funded, and he brandishes a T-shirt, chirping, "Officially licensed Paw Patrol merchandise. This stuff sells like hot cakes."

Translated: "Kids, do you want the Paw Patrol to have a home? Add to cart!"

There are unremarkable voice cameos (Randall Park, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard and Kim Kardashian, if you can pick them out) and numerous song breaks including brightly colored tunes by Adam Levine and Alessia Cara.

The dialogue is fairly represented by the line: "Where is it? There's so many buildings. I wonder which one it is."