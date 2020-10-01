Pardon me while I borrow your cranium

Meantime, there's a lucrative new job to be done. This one involves taking over the brain of Tate (Christopher Abbott), the future son-in-law of a sniveling data-harvesting mogul (Sean Bean). Girder's client wants the mogul dead; at the close of each assignment Vos, working remotely in headgear that appears to come from the designer of the gynecological equipment featured in "Dead Ringers," gives the order -- "Pull me out" -- and then commits suicide.

But what if the assassin loses her nerve and can't do it? "Possessor" answers that question. The result isn't easy viewing in the "ooh! exciting!" realm of more conventional mind-control thrillers. But the best of Cronenberg's nightmare is pure, imaginative immersion. As Vos experiences flashbacks to stabbings (the movie's full of 'em) she has committed by way of Tate's mind, and body, editor Matthew Hannam attacks the screen with deft, eye-blink-quick images of her memories. The movie takes its violence seriously, mostly, and by making it seem and feel like too much for Vos to bear, there's a moral chill to the story.