Pandemic adds extra layer of threat to folk horror film 'In the Earth'

There is a plague in England — the plague that we happen to be living through, as writer/director Ben Wheatley started writing the script for “In the Earth,” early in the 2020 lockdown. As such, it’s a quarantine film that actually captures the world we’re living in, of surgical masks and nasal swabs and social distancing.

The extreme caution and danger that the plague dictates adds an extra layer of threat to “In the Earth,” a film that draws from a deep well of horror references, from “Frankenstein” to “The Wicker Man.” Wheatley has dabbled in folk horror before, notably in “Kill List” and “A Field in England,” but the subgenre, which grapples with the clash of the ancient and the modern, is especially suited to a story like “In the Earth,” troubled by mysterious rhythms of the earth, and their affect on the human body and mind. Just when it seems like nature is out to get us, Wheatley reminds us that, indeed, it is. Unless it’s just us.