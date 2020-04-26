Orpheum Theater joins 800 venues nationwide asking Congressional leaders for support

“Obviously these are unprecedented times for all of us, not just for those of us in the entertainment community,” Charles Smith, owner of the Orpheum, said in an interview with Flagstaff Live at the beginning of April. “It’s impacting the artists, it’s impacting tourism, it’s impacting our sponsors, it’s impacting everyone who loves the arts.”

In a call to action, NIVA is asking Congress to modify the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program to allow qualifying businesses to apply for multiple loans and ensure interest does not accrue until one year after the industry is able to return to normal. The association is asking for rent and mortgage forbearance, existing debt deferral and more actions that can help ease the burden of remaining shuttered for the foreseeable future.

“As a major economical anchor for downtown Flagstaff and as we struggle to cover our base utilities and rent, as are so many venues across our country, we need every bit of help we can get,” Orpheum General Manager Susan Walter told the Arizona Daily Sun.