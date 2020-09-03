‘Mulan’ features stunning visuals fit for the big screen, but its characters fall flat

The story is fairly simple. A young woman (Yifei Liu) disguises herself as a man to take the place of her older father (Tzi Ma) when each family must send a soldier to fight for the emperor, who is under attack by nefarious forces. Mulan, uninterested in homemaking or matchmaking, is already gifted in the mastery of her chi, or energy flow, and her destiny is to become a soldier. This is the 11th movie about Mulan (the first one a silent film released in 1927), and writers Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek have embroidered upon the legend their own embellishments, including a shape-shifting witch played by a legend in her own right, Gong Li. This character serves as a foil to Mulan, an embodiment of feminine power without the devotion to honor and the military principles of loyalty, bravery and truth to which the young warrior subscribes.