Movie Review: Young-adult romance ‘Finding You’ is on quest for the obvious

Then, what a crazy world, they end up at the same bed and breakfast that Finley’s host family has recently inherited under the ancient laws of plot convenience. If that’s not the gods telling them they’re meant for each other, then at least it’s formula dictating it.

One gets Beckett’s appeal, as he seems to be not a bad guy, not caught up in fame, and helps out where he can. But apart from her beauty, what is the appeal of Finley? The publisher’s description of the book’s character holds she is “witty, tough, and driven.” Whatever alterations they made for the film, those qualities do not surface. The best example of her drive seems to be haranguing the elderly Cathleen Sweeney (Vanessa Redgrave, of all people), whom she initially calls a “crazy witch,” because Cathleen wants to be left alone. Finley’s toughness never materializes, nor does a whit of wit. Though to be fair, there’s apparently a plot thread in the novel involving a “dangerous vice” she gets into; in the film, her most dangerous vice is biking in the rain.