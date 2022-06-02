 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movie Review: 'Watcher' a well-crafted voyeuristic thriller

'Watcher'

Heroine Julia (Maika Monroe) stars in Chloe Okuno’s stylish debut “Watcher.”

 Universal via TNS

In Chloe Okuno’s stylish debut “Watcher,” the title refers not just to one person, but two, when the watched becomes the watcher, the stalker and stalked swapping places throughout the course of this chilly psychological thriller. Working in the vein of ‘70s-style horror, Okuno’s “Watcher” is in dialogue with films like Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and “Rosemary’s Baby,” nods to Andrzej Zulawski’s “Possession” with its foreboding European setting, and features a Hitchcock blonde in heroine Julia (Maika Monroe).

But those films about vulnerable women caught in voyeuristic traps were all directed by men, and with Okuno, a female writer/director, telling the story, it’s a very different result, one that’s emotionally and ethically complex, but undeniable in its bold clarity.

Newlyweds Julia and Francis (Karl Glusman) arrive in Bucharest, Romania, ready to start a new chapter in a new city. Francis, who is half-Romanian, has a high-powered advertising job, but Julia, an erstwhile actress, doesn’t have much to do. She wanders the city, practicing her halting Romanian in coffee shops and attempting to sightsee alone. As a serial killer known as “the Spider” slays the women of Bucharest, slashing their throats, Julia realizes she’s under surveillance, and not just from the taxi drivers who call her “beautiful.”

Through the oversize picture windows in their apartment, she notices someone (Burn Gorman) across the street, watching her, and suddenly he seems to be everywhere.

The brilliant thing about Julia in “Watcher” is she does everything right, and yet, it’s maddening, because it doesn’t protect her. She tells her husband as soon as she feels uncomfortable about this man watching her, and reports the strange incidents when he follows her to shopkeepers and the police. But her actions, to the men around her, seem strange and sketchy. Francis just barely refrains from calling her crazy, though refers to her experiences “a fantasy,” and capably rationalizes this stranger’s behavior. All Julia has the agency and ability to do herself is simply watch him back.

Okuno’s script, which is based on a screenplay by Zack Ford, is pointed, deliberately so, and there’s no mistaking what she’s trying to say about women’s intuition, the reluctance of men to believe them, and the systems of power that fail to protect the vulnerable.

She beautifully uses space in her cinematic storytelling as well. The apartment’s glass windows become a prison panopticon, their visibility stripping the safety from Julia’s intimate domestic space. The transparency of the windows are juxtaposed against the opaque wall she shares with her neighbor, and only friend, Irina (Madalina Anea), through which sound travels, transmitting muffled, mysterious information.

“Watcher” is a slow burn, but like its leading lady, it’s restrained and elegant. Monroe’s performance is less than operatic, but the strain of containing her fear and maintaining her composure is palpable. Combined with the intelligent use of point-of-view shots (the cinematographer is Benjamin Kirk Nielsen), there is a visceral sense of the genuine, and specifically feminine, fear that Julia feels, whether it’s founded in reality or not.

But the greatest trick that Okuno pulls off in “Watcher” is leading the audience to question our own intuition, and interpretation of events, of what we’ve seen and heard. It throws the viewer off balance just enough so that the finale is truly shocking, but rendered with the utmost control and refinement of style and emotion.

This beautifully crafted jewel of a throwback thriller signifies Okuno as a talent to watch, but furthermore, it probes the viewer to question what, and who, we choose to believe and why.

'Watcher'

* A Universal release

* Rated R for some bloody violence, language, and some sexual material/nudity

* Three out of four stars

* Running time: 95 minutes

Staying in? We've got you covered

10 iconic American road trip movies

10 iconic American road trip movies

While running the gamut from liberating to terrifying, American road trip films share a common thread: through the act of driving, there is the opportunity for discovery.

Movie Review: Hollywood comes to Downton Abbey! Also: the clothes.

Movie Review: Hollywood comes to Downton Abbey! Also: the clothes.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is not all that “new.” It could just as well be called “Downton Abbey: Really More of the Same But Slightly Later" — fans would love it all the same, and maybe that's the point, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck in her review. All the beloved characters are back, and this time there's both a Hollywood subplot and a family road trip to the French Riviera. The script by Julian Fellowes is reliable if less than subtle, and the stunning costumes still deserve leading billing. Most importantly, inimitable Maggie Smith is still dropping one-liners as dry as the desert. The film opens in theaters on Friday.

Review: Wilco's 'Cruel Country' takes on flawed America

Review: Wilco's 'Cruel Country' takes on flawed America

Wilco goes country as only it can on “Cruel Country,” an immensely rich 21-track deep dive into America that is a raw and engaging take on our tumultuous times. In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says “Cruel Country" offers solace in music and community. For longtime fans of Wilco, “Cruel Country” feels in some ways like an extension of the band’s “Mermaid Avenue” songs that were based on lyrics of Woody Guthrie. But “Cruel Country,” a reference more to the subject matter than the musical style, is very much Wilco’s take on America as it currently exists.

Review: 'Top Gun' sequel a welcome trip to the danger zone

Review: 'Top Gun' sequel a welcome trip to the danger zone

More than 30 years after Tom Cruise smirked his way to the cocky heights of the ’80s as the maverick Navy pilot codenamed Maverick, he effortlessly picks up the character in a new chapter of “Top Gun.” Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says “Top Gun: Maverick” is an absolutely, thoroughly enjoyable ride — a textbook example of how to make a sequel. It nods to previous cultural touchstones like shirtless sports and motorcycles and yet stands on its own, not weighed down by its past like the last “Ghostbusters” sequel, but rather soars by using the second to answer and echo issues with the first. “Top Gun: Maverick” is in theaters May 27.

