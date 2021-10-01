Movie Review: ‘The Jesus Music’: Erwin brothers document Christian music from hippies through contemporary praise

“For these artists, it was born out of a really organic moment in history of a lot of burned out hippies discovering this faith and needing to sing about it in the 1970s, then forging a trail that didn’t exist,” Andy Erwin said.

“Christian music today was born out of that movement,” Jon Erwin said. “It was a new type of music. It was rebellious at the time. You’ve got to remember, there was a time when drums were not allowed on the stage of a church; guitars were not allowed. Hippies were not allowed in the door. It was this outpouring of love in the late sixties, early seventies that birthed a new form of music. There were no Christian radio stations. There were no Christian bookstores. There was no infrastructure to sell music. They not only had to create this new sound, they had to create a way to get it to people. They had to innovate and form a business.”