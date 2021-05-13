 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Movie Review: 'Spiral' a lackluster addition to 'Saw' canon
0 comments
alert

Movie Review: 'Spiral' a lackluster addition to 'Saw' canon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ENTER-SPIRAL-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

'Spiral,' starring Chris Rock.

 TNS

The early aughts are back in a big way, from fashion, to celebrity couplings, and now, the “Saw” franchise. Made by Aussie filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell (who since have gone on to great success in Hollywood), “Saw” splattered onto screens right before Halloween 2004, ushering in that oh-so-gory 2000s trend known politely as “torture porn.” Six sequels followed every Halloween thereafter, before the games-obsessed serial killer Jigsaw took a break. He returned with his own movie in 2017, and now, “Spiral,” the first film “from the book of Saw,” has returned with that ever-bedeviling question: “would you like to play a game?”

Honestly? Nah. Like low-rise jeans and platform flip-flops, some things are just better left in the aughts. Despite the return of Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of “Saw II, III and IV,” this blood-soaked police procedural is not an auspicious debut “from the book of Saw.” It’s a poorly made, miscast mess that knows neither what it wants to be or what it’s trying to say.

In “Spiral,” “Jigsaw” writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger have cooked up a story of crooked cops playing a game of cat-and-mouse (or, rat-in-trap) with a Jigsaw copycat killer. Chris Rock (also an executive producer) stars as Zeke Banks, an angry, loudmouth legacy detective who hasn’t had an easy time at the precinct after snitching on a former partner. When one of his police pals ends up splashed all over a subway tunnel, Banks is compelled to participate in a gruesome scavenger hunt across the city, chasing down scattered gift boxes containing the tongues and fingers of his comrades courtesy of a pig-masked tormentor.

Though plenty gory, there’s no suspense, or even scares, to speak of in “Spiral,” as the story just sort of happens at the audience rather than drawing us in. Bousman and cinematographer Jordan Oram attempt to inject some uneasiness into “Spiral,” with an aesthetic that can be described as “queasy,” “woozy” and “disorienting,” as a jittery handheld camera roams relentlessly, catching characters in wonkily-framed close-ups cut together with a rapid-fire edit that indeed feels like a jigsaw puzzle at times.

Whether you're a glutton for gore or someone who covers their eyes during horror movies, chances are you know who this is: Jigsaw, the nightmare-inducing villain of the "Saw" franchise. Darren Lynn Bousman, director of "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw":"When I started off making the 'Saw' films, gore and violence was a gimmick. I used it to try to gross out the audience, as well as one-up other horror filmmakers." Darren Lynn Bousman is the filmmaker behind the second, third and fourth films in the "Saw" franchise. And this year, he's back with "Spiral" a new film in the franchise starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.Bousman: "It relies on the mythology of the previous eight films, but you can go into 'Spiral' never seeing a 'Saw' film.""Spiral" is the ninth film in the franchise, which has long been a staple in the horror genre. "Saw" first debuted in 2004 from director James Wan. It was about a serial killer that tortured victims through "games," and it was part of a new wave of horror films like "The Devil's Rejects," "Wolf Creek" and "Hostel" that led New York Magazine critic David Edelstein to popularize the phrase "torture porn." The "gimmick" of gore and violence was built on the popularity of slasher films from the '80s and '90s, but focused even more on being "unapologetically brutal." Bousman: Ive lived a lot between the last film and this one. I think coming around this time, the violence in Spiral is not a gimmick, it just serves the story." More than a decade after directing "Saw IV," Bousman says both the franchise and horror films in general have continued to evolve bringing in new voices like Ari Aster, Robert Eggers and Jordan Peele, who've each added more creative depth and a focus on storytelling to the genre.Bousman: "The horror audience is so large now that movies like 'Spiral' work, and movies like 'Hereditary' work, and they can each have their own unique audience and still be a part of that horror umbrella." 

The visuals are as chaotic as the loud, sweaty energy emanating from every character. In “Spiral,” Rock has substituted “shouting” for “acting,” and every other actor matches that, with the exception of Max Minghella, playing his rookie partner, William Schenk, who is eager to soak up everything from the unconventional detective.

What’s even more frustrating, there aren’t even any real games. The killer, like Jigsaw, loves to poses impossible “would you rather” scenarios, but it doesn’t matter what choice the victim makes: both equally bad options unfold anyway. There’s no decision-making, hemming, hawing or desperation that made the first “Saw” kind of interesting.

The original torture porn trend was a product of the political climate of the time, as the “War on Terror” manifested “enhanced interrogation techniques,” Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, CIA torture reports. Those in power tried to pass off torture as useful in some way, a means to an end, and horror filmmakers grappled with what that meant, gorily. “Spiral” exists in a very different cultural moment, and the filmmakers attempt to speak to it, with a killer using torture as a means of exerting bloody justice on corrupt cops. But they try too hard to avoid stepping on too many toes, resulting in a film that’s muddled and messy on many levels. “Spiral” is a ragged primal scream about police brutality and corruption that’s unfortunately unintelligible.

'Spiral'

* Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

* Running time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

* Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use

* 1.5 stars out of 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits Show After Offensive Video Resurfaces

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)