Movie Review: 'Spiral' a lackluster addition to 'Saw' canon

Though plenty gory, there’s no suspense, or even scares, to speak of in “Spiral,” as the story just sort of happens at the audience rather than drawing us in. Bousman and cinematographer Jordan Oram attempt to inject some uneasiness into “Spiral,” with an aesthetic that can be described as “queasy,” “woozy” and “disorienting,” as a jittery handheld camera roams relentlessly, catching characters in wonkily-framed close-ups cut together with a rapid-fire edit that indeed feels like a jigsaw puzzle at times.

The visuals are as chaotic as the loud, sweaty energy emanating from every character. In “Spiral,” Rock has substituted “shouting” for “acting,” and every other actor matches that, with the exception of Max Minghella, playing his rookie partner, William Schenk, who is eager to soak up everything from the unconventional detective.

What’s even more frustrating, there aren’t even any real games. The killer, like Jigsaw, loves to poses impossible “would you rather” scenarios, but it doesn’t matter what choice the victim makes: both equally bad options unfold anyway. There’s no decision-making, hemming, hawing or desperation that made the first “Saw” kind of interesting.

The original torture porn trend was a product of the political climate of the time, as the “War on Terror” manifested “enhanced interrogation techniques,” Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, CIA torture reports. Those in power tried to pass off torture as useful in some way, a means to an end, and horror filmmakers grappled with what that meant, gorily. “Spiral” exists in a very different cultural moment, and the filmmakers attempt to speak to it, with a killer using torture as a means of exerting bloody justice on corrupt cops. But they try too hard to avoid stepping on too many toes, resulting in a film that’s muddled and messy on many levels. “Spiral” is a ragged primal scream about police brutality and corruption that’s unfortunately unintelligible.

