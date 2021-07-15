Movie Review: Nicolas Cage revisits what he left behind in 'Pig'

Nicolas Cage is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're gonna get.

Sometimes (most of the time) you get Cage unhinged, appearing in cheap-o films well-below his talent level, more kindling for the peculiar fire that the Oscar winner's career has become.

But he retains the ability to surprise, to stoke the flame that still burns inside his belly, and that's what happens in "Pig," an oddly meditative rumination on love, loss, art and purpose.

It starts out like a standard issue revenge tale: Cage plays Rob, a bearded loner who lives in a cabin in the woods outside Portland, Oregon, with his truffle hunting pig. When his pig is kidnapped (pignapped?), Cage ventures out to get him back. Cue the "John Wick"-style mayhem.