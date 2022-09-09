 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movie Review: 'Medieval' story of Czech folk hero suffers from identity crisis

  • 0
ENTER-MEDIEVAL-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Ben Foster stars in "Medieval."

 The Avenue via TNS

Jan Zizka, a beloved 15th-century Czech folk hero, looms large in the nation’s collective consciousness, a skilled, ingenious, one-eyed warrior who led peasants and rebels into battles that he never lost. In Prague, they’ve erected one of the largest bronze equestrian statues in the world in his honor, and now, the most expensive Czech film ever made, “Medieval,” depicts his early years, with the intense actor Ben Foster taking on the role of Zizka.

“Medieval” is written and directed by Czech filmmaker, actor and stuntman Petr Jakl, who also represented the country in judo in the 2000 Olympics. The story is in part by his father, Petr Jakl Sr., who is also an Olympian judoka, and it’s clear that father and son have both a tremendous reverence for the man, his mission and for his brutal, bloody reputation. If there’s anything to recommend about “Medieval,” it’s the daring, no-holds-barred stunt work, the battles a crunchingly gory affair, with some spectacular underwater sequences.

People are also reading…

This is the third directorial effort for Jakl, whose second film “Ghoul,” was the highest grossing horror film in Czech history. He brings that touch of the macabre to this tale of medieval warfare, following the path paved by “Game of Thrones” and “The Last Duel,” which plunged audiences into hyperrealistic and uber-violent battle scenes. Foster, who tends to disappear into his roles, approaches the bloodshed, and Jan’s emotional journey, with his typical ferocity.

The legendary Michael Caine, playing a character named Lord Boresh, takes us into the Kingdom of Bohemia at the turn of the 15th century, where chaos reigns, and it requires several frames of onscreen text and a voice-over to get us up to speed. Essentially, the plague has plunged Europe, and the Catholic Church, into chaos, and there are two Popes: one in Rome and one in France. Benevolent Bohemian King Wenceslas IV (Karel Roden) is trying to get to Rome to be crowned king of the empire, though his debts hold him back, while his scheming brother King Sigismund of Hungary (Matthew Goode) plots behind his back to steal the throne.

Boresh hires Jan as a mercenary to kidnap Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), the fiancee of Lord Rosenberg (Til Schweiger), a Sigismund ally. Katherine also happens to be the niece of the king of France. It’s a bit of political gamesmanship, and the rest of the film unfolds as a series of ambushes and double-crosses, mercenaries and peasants fighting to gain control of Katherine, who falls in love with her captor Jan, and his honor.

They are both deeply religious people, and through Jan, Katherine learns to harness her own agency, falling in love with his fight. It’s clear that Jakl wants “Medievel” to be a kind of Czech “Braveheart,” but the political machinations are so muddled that there’s no clear goal. It takes a little too long for the script to get to “freedom,” presumably because of the whole lady kidnapping business.

“Medieval” is a film with an identity crisis, caught between its low-brow sword-and-splatter charms and grander ambitions. As a quick and dirty 90-minute corker, it could have been a nice and nasty slice of genre filmmaking, but Jakl aims for something more epic in scope, and the film drags, easily 30 minutes too long. Not even the electrifying Foster is enough to zap some life into this tale of court intrigue and resulting clash of warriors. Lowe attempts to hold the heart of the matter, but she’s not given enough to do.

The clarity of message gets hopelessly bogged down in the internecine conflicts of all the players, the script utterly convoluted even though the film is essentially just a bunch of guys killing each other in the woods while a pair of brothers squabble over who gets to be king. What exactly Jan is fighting for feels dreadfully unclear, despite vague aphorisms like “honor, justice, freedom, faith, hope” intoned over the final frames. We’ll have to take your word for it.

'Medieval'

* Rated R for for strong and grisly violent content throughout, and some nudity

* 126 minutes

* 2 stars (out of 4)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movie Review: 'Barbarian' gleefully messes with horror customs

Movie Review: 'Barbarian' gleefully messes with horror customs

“Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos. Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention — from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Even the title is a misdirection. All along are reaches for real social issues — redlining, misogyny, character redemption, gun accidents and police misconduct, among them — that elevate the film from genre-gazing silliness.

Movie Review: In 'Honk for Jesus,' a megachurch mockumentary

Movie Review: In 'Honk for Jesus,' a megachurch mockumentary

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” so why does the film so lack faith in itself? Framed as a mockumentary about a Southern Baptist megachurch weathering a scandal, Adamma Ebo's film often simply dispenses with its premise. “Honk for Jesus” in the end doesn’t aim for anything like the madcap parody of, say, HBO’s riotous “The Righteous Gemstones,” writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it may have been more successful if it took the approach of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and kept its camera glued to the first lady of the church, played by Hall.

Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’ arrives in Venice

Marilyn Monroe film ‘Blonde’ arrives in Venice

The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.

Movie Review: Jiminy Cricket! A live-action 'Pinocchio'

Movie Review: Jiminy Cricket! A live-action 'Pinocchio'

After a string of live-action remakes, the Walt Disney Co. has finally gotten around to “Pinocchio.” Along the way, there have been some nice performances, enormous heaps of CGI and, lest anyone forget, one blue Will Smith. Whether any of these movies have done much to improve the originals is very much up for debate, says AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Director Robert Zemeckis has opted to use computer imagery to render Pinocchio much in the style of the 1940 cartoon. The effect is an awkward fusion of fake and real that strains to find any magic of its own. It begins streaming Thursday on Disney+.

Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” are poised for big box office. But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it will. After two springtime editions, Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. And some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. For others, change is part of the point.

Watch Now: Related Video

'The Crown' likely to pause filming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)