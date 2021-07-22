Movie Review: 'Joe Bell' tells tale of emotional redemption

The new Mark Wahlberg-starring drama “Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on a true story that took place in 2013, when a lumber worker, Joe Bell (Wahlberg), set out on a journey to walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City. His stated goal was to bring awareness to bullying, spurred by the horrific experiences of his teen son, Jadin (Reid Miller), who came out as gay as a young teenager. Initially, Jadin joins his father on the walk, bopping along next to him, singing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” ribbing his old man, the two sparring with each other about what Joe’s trying to accomplish out here on the road.

If you’ve read a single log line for the film or have a familiarity with the real events, you know the twist, or, rather, the conceit at play here. Joe is walking across America because his son is dead, a phrase he finally speaks aloud about 30 minutes in, to a stricken drag queen in a gay bar somewhere between Idaho and Colorado. Jadin died by suicide because of the extreme bullying and harassment he suffered at the hands of his peers, and now, on the road, Joe toils with what part he played in his son’s life and death.