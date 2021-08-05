Movie review: Director James Gunn takes 'Suicide Squad' on maniacal romp

The team that we end up following is comprised of Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). They link up with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) in an effort to infiltrate a South American island nation, Corto Maltese, which has just been taken over in a military coup. Waller wants the Suicide Squad to destroy a former Nazi experimentation site in Corto Maltese, where an extra-terrestrial beast is rumored to reside, and contain all threats to the U.S.

It’s your basic black ops mission, but with incredibly colorful characters, and Gunn keeps the tone light and lively. Elba and Cena banter and smack-talk their way through, these two otherwise tough guys finally allowed to be funny, for once. Robbie, in what is one of the most indelible screen performances of the 21st century as Harley Quinn, is now three for three on home runs in this role. She’s simply mesmerizing as the seductive and silly jester princess. But the other characters are welcome additions as well, especially Melchior as a girl whose superpower is (checks notes) controlling rats.

What’s remarkable about “The Suicide Squad,” is that for all its bloody sneering and snark, you care about all of these characters, who actually feel like real people. Even as it climaxes in a surreal and hallucinatory kaiju explosion that’s a cartoonish mashup of “Godzilla,” “Alien” and even Gunn’s 2006 directorial debut, “Slither,” the actual conflict is grounded in real political history, and the film makes a razor-sharp commentary on American intervention overseas, especially in Central America. It’s not often a comic book flick will have you critiquing Reagan-era politics while also enjoying the lizard-brain pleasures of a creature feature smash-em-up, but that’s just the special sauce that James Gunn brings. Here’s hoping he heads to the dark side again soon.

