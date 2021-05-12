Movie Review 'Army of the Dead' a successful return to zombie world for Zack Snyder

For the past decade, director Zack Snyder has been on an odyssey through the DC Comics cinematic universe, culminating with his final (for now?) “Snyderverse” installment, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Now, he returns to his roots with the Vegas-set zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” It’s a homecoming for Snyder, as his feature directorial debut, 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead,” a remake of the George Romero classic, is hailed by many as his best work. The film is an evolution of and homage to his first feature, with direct references and a return to its snarky and cynical tone. Much like “Dawn,” “Army of the Dead” is sarcastic, funny, shockingly bloody and almost unbearably bleak.

It’s been awhile since Snyder was unencumbered by the mythologies of others: Sparta, Alan Moore, Gotham City, even Romero. With audiences not only familiar with, but downright fatigued by zombie tropes, Snyder, who co-wrote the film with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, not only has permission to, but must play with the genre. He makes it a heist movie mashup, with zombies that are far more dangerous than the shambling, brain-eating undead. These zombies are apex predators; a tribe of fast, lethal beings ruled by a king and queen.