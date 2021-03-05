Messy but moving, 'Boogie' puts an Asian American basketball player front and center

He isn't the easiest of characters to warm to, which strikes me as proof of his persuasiveness. The camera doesn't always love Boogie but it's warily fascinated by him. At times his defiant, downright punchable smirk brought me back to my high school days, where my own largely Asian American circle of friends included a few Boogie types — not basketball players, per se, but guys who felt stonily alienated from the larger culture, and who quietly resented the model-minority ethos that the rest of us, consciously or not, were trying to uphold. In one scene Boogie takes a jab at Jeremy Lin, dismissing him as "a model-minority Jesus freak." But then, the movie reminds him, models have their unmistakable uses: In one scene, Boogie rewatches Michael Chang's 1989 Grand Slam-clinching victory over Stefan Edberg, an event his dad describes as "the greatest moment in Asian American history." (My own tennis-obsessed dad might have agreed.)

Boogie knows his strengths but not where he belongs. Eleanor does her part to nudge him toward an answer: Played by Paige with the same verve she brought to "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and the forthcoming "Zola," she supports and validates Boogie while also inoculating him against self-pity. He isn't the only person, she reminds him, with a difficult family, an uncertain future and a conflicted sense of cultural identity. Their prickly but tender relationship represents its own kind of cinematic ideal, a vision of biracial coupledom still rarely seen in American movies. It also stands in pointed contrast with Boogie's looming showdown with Monk, who treats his challenger with openly racist disdain (he calls him "Eggroll"). That gives the story a point of contact with the tensions that have flared between Black and Asian American people over the years, though to its credit, it's too messy and unresolved to be reduced to those tensions alone.