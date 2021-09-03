Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ hopes to inspire pride and connection, Meng’er Zhang and Destin Daniel Cretton say

With their new addition to Marvel’s superhero universe, the makers of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hope to further represent the real world.

The movie is the first in Marvel’s interconnecting film franchise to be led by an Asian hero and a predominantly Asian cast.

For director Destin Daniel Cretton, the mission was to tell an epic, relatable story that stays true to Chinese culture.

“Growing up in Hawaii, movies were always my window to other cultures and other experiences,” Cretton told the Daily News. “When I watched a movie like ‘E.T.’ on Maui, that was seeing how high schoolers are in California.

“But it also allowed me to feel connected to those kids, because they’re also struggling with a broken home life or insecurities or pain ... and they have the same dreams as me. It helped me to feel connected to people that were not like me. I hope that this movie is something that the Asian community can be very proud of, but I also hope it’s a window to people who are not from this community to feel connected.”

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, who was raised as an assassin in China by his power-hungry father before fleeing his family and starting a low-profile life in San Francisco.