‘Love. Wedding. Repeat’ a wacky, comfy rom-com

Madcap British rom-coms about weddings are like hot toddies: instantly warm, comforting and possessing strange healing powers. So thank goodness for the swift and sprightly charms of “Love. Wedding. Repeat,” writer/director Dean Craig’s remake of the 2012 French film “Plan de table.”

The usually suave and sinister Sam Claflin is cast as the hapless, hopeless romantic leading man Jack, and he takes to the comedic role with ease and good humor. Claflin demonstrates his range while holding the film together, which is a breathlessly paced tale of a worst-case scenario wedding.

Jack’s sister Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) is getting married in Rome, where Jack’s ex Amanda (Freida Pinto) and her new boyfriend Chaz (Allan Mustafa) are seated next to him. Maid of honor Bryan (Joel Fry), Jack and Hayley’s best friend, is being relentlessly pursued by the kooky Rebecca (Aisling Bea); Sidney (Tim Key) wore a kilt even though he’s not even Scottish; and now Jack’s crush from years ago, Dina (Olivia Munn), has shown up, right around the time Hayley’s druggy high school fling, Marc (Jack Farthing), arrives. Hayley implores Jack to slip Marc a sedative, and the whole thing unravels from there. It’s a comedy of errors nestled inside a comedy of manners, because it’s all the mixed-up manners that lead to most of the errors.