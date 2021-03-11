‘Long Weekend’ writer-director Steve Basilone shares how his own heartache inspired movie filled with hope

The film marks the directorial debut for Basilone, who’s worked as a writer on comedy series including “Community” and “The Goldbergs.”

He says making “Long Weekend” was a cathartic experience as he emerged from “a very tumultuous period” in his own life.

“I wanted the opportunity just to make something that was mine, and I wanted the opportunity to also show what I had learned in that time,” Basilone said.

“After taking a beating from life, you either form scar tissue and calcify and become hardened like a mollusk, or you become more tenderized and open, more vulnerable. I think that’s what happened to me. It made me more vulnerable.”

Basilone, who has lived in LA for nearly two decades, recalls being in New Haven, Connecticut, to visit his ailing mother when he met the woman who helped get him through the those tough times.

They only hung out “on a few occasions” during that difficult stretch, but the “fleeting joy” they shared had a major impact on Basilone’s life, the filmmaker said.

He wanted Bart and Vienna to experience a similar dynamic in “Long Weekend.”