Latin American cast leads 'Half Brothers'

"We wanted to create a vehicle to speak about the differences between Mexicans and Americans but also to talk about the things that make us, in a sense, half brothers, because, at the end of the day, we are not that different," Mendez said.

"Half Brothers" began to take shape in 2014, when writer and producer Eduardo Cisneros started to reflect on different aspects of his life, from his childhood in Mexico to his present circumstances living in Los Angeles.

"I was looking at what was happening in my life, being an immigrant," Cisneros recalled. "Then I began to imagine a father trying to explain to his adult children all the things that he couldn't fully explain when they were kids. So, that was the genesis."

The 96-minute film showcases a successful, heartbroken, temper-driven Renato, shaped by a promise his dad never kept: When Flavio leaves to look for work in the U.S., he promises his son that he will return. He never does, and his absence changes Renato. On the eve of his father's death, Renato travels to Chicago to see him, where he meets his father's wife and his half brother, Asher, played by Connor del Rio.