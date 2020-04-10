Kids will like it 'Trolls World Tour,' adults almost will

But not if Poppy and Branch have anything to say or sing about it. "Trolls World Tour" is basically the family-friendly animated version of an argument you might have with someone _ maybe a troll of the social-media variety _ pitting your musical taste against theirs. Barb surveys Poppy's whimsical high spirits and rainbow-hued melodies with palpable disgust: "Pop music isn't even real music," she snarls. But Poppy, for all her live-and-let-live cheerfulness, has her blind spots too. At one point she and her friends roll through the country trolls' tumbleweed-strewn ghost town and, not sure why everyone looks and sounds so dang melancholy, launches into an ill-advised medley of "Who Let the Dogs Out," "Good Vibrations" and "Gangnam Style."

It's not entirely clear why that last number is performed by the pop trolls rather than the K-pop trolls who turn up, along with the reggae trolls and the yodeling trolls, in a brief scene devoted to trolldom's many musical minorities. And if you think I'm just being troll-itically correct, you haven't seen the movie: When Poppy makes the well-meaning but insensitive remark that all trolls are basically the same, it naturally falls to King Quincy (George Clinton), ruler of the sky-dwelling funk trolls, to set her straight: "Denying our differences," he says, "is denying the truth of who we are."

A lovely sentiment, though one that this bright, zippy charm offensive of a movie doesn't entirely live up to. Despite the range of musical genres represented and the obsessive attention to visual detail, there is a bland, wearying homogeneity to the way "Trolls World Tour" looks and sounds. Kendrick's and Timberlake's voices blend as nicely as before, and their emotional dynamic _ Poppy's relentless, oblivious good cheer versus Branch's sadness and skepticism _ may remind you a little of Pixar's "Inside Out," though no comparison could be less flattering to this movie. I admit to having a soft spot for any picture that resembles an explosion at the glitter factory. But it's still a factory.

