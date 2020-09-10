Jersey City actress in IFC’s ‘Rent-A-Pal’, as a Covid Halloween season dawns

Rutledge, originally from Washington in Warren County, has spent almost half of her life in Jersey City. When she’s not acting in parts that have included roles in "Our Perfect World, “The Death of April,” and the “Eyes of the Dead,” Rutledge is a meditation instructor and advocate for its health benefits.

One of the things Rutledge appreciated about “Rent-A-Pal” was the way that, even as the film is part-character study of the ways someone is dealing with loneliness, it highlights that how far we’ve come technologically doesn’t necessarily translate to people being less lonely.

Although she was very young during the ’90s, Rutledge said " … there’s a part of me that misses the way that things used to be. It was so much more simpler, there was more connection, I think."

For Rutledge, the film’s themes work in any decade, technologically advanced or not.

“David, the main character, and my character, too -- they’re just trying to find someone to love and to be loved in return,” Rutledge said. "And I think we can all probably relate with that in any decade at any point in time. That’s such like a basic need that really connects us all as human beings. That theme of loneliness -- especially what happens right now with Covid.