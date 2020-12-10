'Ip Man' review: Martial arts icon reduced to superhero

If the comparisons by which "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master" suffers seem unfair, it's its own fault: Come at the grandmaster, you'd better not miss.

It's the third film to star Dennis To as the legendary Wing Chun practitioner whose teachings influenced many generations of martial artists; he even trained a young upstart named Bruce Lee. It's not related to the famed "Ip Man" film franchise starring the great Donnie Yen or the gorgeous Wong Kar-wai biopic "The Grandmaster," starring the great Tony Leung. Boy is it not.

"Kung Fu Master" doesn't aim for the gravitas or beauty (or credulity) of those films at their best. The first two Yen movies are modern classics of the genre, anchored by Yen's iconic performance and Sammo Hung's superb fight choreography. The Wong Kar-wai is an artistic achievement, one of the best-realized films of its kind.

And then there's "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master."

It is well shot.

Atmospherically, it owes debts to "Batman Begins" (though with the occasional broad comic stroke — that's what Nolan was missing in "Interstellar"!). But right away, apart from the factual basis of Ip serving as a policeman in Foshan, the story goes way off the rails and stops resembling anything like an account of a real person's life.