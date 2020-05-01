In the masterful ‘First Cow,’ Kelly Reichardt explores the untamed Western frontier

Cookie is always busy, always watching, always taking in the world around him as a forager and scavenger. One night he discovers a naked Chinese man in the underbrush and he clothes and feeds him, getting to know the intelligent King Lu (Orion Lee), on the run from Russians after murdering one. When they bump into each other later in a muddy shanty town, it seems fated, and the two men effortlessly strike up an easy co-existence in a small hut.

Cookie is contented to busy himself with whatever comes his way, whether it’s berries or fishing or chickens, but King Lu has different, bigger plans, schemes and visions of grandeur in his head. When the very first milk cow makes her way to the town, arriving in an almost regal procession on a river raft, it’s big news. Chief Factor (Toby Jones) now takes his tea with cream like a proper Englishman, and for Cookie and King Lu, it presents opportunity: the chance to bake some proper treats, and naturally, the chance to sell them.