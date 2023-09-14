On Labor Day weekend in Telluride, Colo., movie lovers from around the world flocked to the small, Rocky Mountain town to celebrate cinema at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. While not considered one of the big five international festivals, Telluride has become one of the most sought-after film events because of its laid-back style and prestigious premieres, and this year, I was able to attend.

It was my first festival, and, like a kid in a candy shop, I was irrepressibly annoying. I talked to Best Picture winners Chloe Zhao and Steve McQueen, I went to panel discussions with Ethan Hawke, Adam Curtis, Jonathan Glazer and a swath of other filmmakers and of course, I watched a lot of movies.

Over the course of the five-day festival, I saw most of the films that I had hoped to see at the outset but ended up missing Yorgos Lanthimos’ visionary Frankenstein story “Poor Things” and the Netflix-bound biopic “Rustin,” so when considering these rankings, know that those films were not factored.

So, as fall rolls around and more films hit the screens at Harkins, keep an eye out for these five films.

5. “Saltburn” dir. Emerald Fennell

“Saltburn,” which comes out this year on Nov. 23, is a psychosexual thriller about Oliver, a Tom Ripley-esque outcast (Barry Keoghan), who becomes infatuated with the preppy, popular and handsome Felix (Jacob Elordi). Over the course of the film, the two become friends and spend the summer together at Saltburn, Felix’s family estate. Things spin out from there, but unlike “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” this film leans into the filthiness of its main character’s psychology. He’s vampiric in his perversity, and for fans of pulp, it will elicit a laugh or a whispered, “Sick.” But, the merits of its twisted moments don’t outweigh the half-baked ideas that are introduced throughout.

It attempts to be a film about aspirational capitalism, oedipal complexes and social status but fails to make a clear point about anything, hamstringing itself frequently with twists that garner gasps yet fall apart upon closer examination. It’s a shame, too. With a little bit more consideration and a sharper directorial eye, “Saltburn” might have been able to lock onto a more intellectually substantial and emotionally affective thesis. In the end, the wonderful acting and filth offer just enough fun to make a trip to the theater worth it. Skip the popcorn, though.

4. “The Bikeriders” dir. Jeff Nichols

Jeff Nichols, director of gritty dramas like “Take Shelter” and “Mud,” has not made a film since 2016, and on Dec. 1, “The Bikeriders” will show on the big screen, announcing his return to form. The film chronicles the rise and fall of a motorcycle club from the Midwest. It’s based on a book of photos by Danny Lyon and is told through a variety of interviews with Kathy (Jodie Comer), a young woman who finds herself wrapped up in this fascinating world after falling in love with the charming and ever so cool Benny (Austin Butler).

And cool is something that this film drips with. Austin Butler continues to set himself apart from his Nickelodeon child star compatriots by leaning into the iconoclasm of Old Hollywood, but the cast’s performance, while excellent, is one of the only things holding this thing up. About 30 minutes into the film, Nichols seems to lose his footing and the momentum of what I would consider to be one of the most exhilarating and promising first half hours of any movie I’ve seen this year. The story meanders for a while, becoming more interested in building out the world of the bikers through contemplative conversations around fires rather than episodically. It doesn’t totally succeed as a Golden Age epic, but it is definitely worth a visit to the theater.

3. “The Royal Hotel” dir. Kelly Green

Australian filmmaker Kitty Green returns with the impeccable Julia Garner for another unnerving film that situates Garner’s character, Hanna, and her friend Liv (Jessica Henwick) in a dive bar in the rural outback just a short drive from a nearby mining claim. The only patrons who occupy the stools are a group of hardened and cruel miners who are thirsty, and not just for beer. “The Royal Hotel” releases on Oct. 6 and is going to challenge the audience’s expectations.

I will admit that found myself bumping up against my own expectations at first, but after letting the film marinate, I was impressed by the subtlety of its subversion. After a decade of torture-porn horror that exploits the pain of women for shock value, a preconception has been engrained into the public consciousness when audiences see two young women with backpacks. It’s empowering in quiet way; one that doesn’t necessarily make you want to yell “Girl power!” The horror – terror however may be a more apt word – is achieved in moments when you see a man standing obscured in the darkness or a group of men, uniformed and monolithic, standing by, watching a situation get out of hand and doing nothing. These images convey the constant and overbearing feeling of threat that many women feel just existing. It’s a wonderful pressure cooker and will make a killing on Hulu when it’s finally released there.

2. “The Pigeon Tunnel” dir. Erroll Morris

Erroll Morris, one of the greatest documentarians, of all time has made a one of his greatest films to date, and it’s called “The Pigeon Tunnel.” His subject is the late spy and writer David Cornwell – better known to the literary world as John le Carré. Acquired by Apple TV+ and slated to release on Oct. 20, this film pulls back the curtain on Cornwell’s personal and historic life and at the same time, holds up a mirror to reflect Morris’ own work.

For many years, Morris has been seeking out subjects and stories that excavate the nature of truth. Cornwell, in that sense, is a challenge for him. As an expert in espionage and interrogation tactics himself, Cornwell is impenetrable but very frank, proving that a compelling speaker can be as gripping as any thriller, but I was mainly shocked by how philosophical their conversation became. The bits about the Cold War are interesting, but the pair’s philosophical discussions about abstraction, God and objectivity added impact; especially when considering the fact that Cornwell died just months after the film was completed. “The Pigeon Tunnel” is a must for anyone familiar with John le Carré or Errol Morris as creative minds.

1. “Anatomy of a Fall” dir. Justine Triet

The best film I saw at Telluride was Palme d’Or winner “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet. The film’s conceit is simple: Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer, is arrested for murder following the death of her husband. The story proceeds in a true-to-life fashion, following the extensive investigation and murder trial, but soon, this traditional, Agatha Christie-esque story reveals itself to be an autopsy of a family, the story eventually shifting from a story about Sandra and her husband to one about their son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), who watches the worst parts of his family projected up on big screens, played on loud speakers and examined within an inch of its life. It’s a long film stripped down to its bare essentials, but it is riveting.

Like “The Pigeon Tunnel,” it offers a close examination of truth, or at least a version of it, and asks us what truths we are willing to accept for the sake of ourselves and the people we love. It is not concerned with answers, necessarily; instead it feels like answers are sometimes a hindrance to the pragmatics of everyday life. It is currently set for a limited theatrical release on Oct. 13, and if you find yourself able to see this film, do it. You will not regret it.