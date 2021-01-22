How the ending of 'One Night in Miami' re-created a long-lost cultural landmark

King had Odom sing "A Change" live for the scene, captured in six or eight takes, and started off a cappella because she wanted the song to grow to an emotional climax. Cooke is visibly transported by the song's final lines, and the camera lingers as he wipes away a tear and recalibrates to his surroundings — a quiet moment spontaneously captured after King yelled "cut" on set, says Powers.

As Cooke croons, a montage reveals what happened to each of the four leads after that night: Brown quit the NFL while on the set of the movie "The Dirty Dozen"; Clay formally changed his name to Muhammad Ali, and Malcolm X grew increasingly fearful for the safety of his family because of threats from the Nation of Islam. The last frames of the movie show Malcolm, imprisoned in his own room and finished with his autobiography, watching Cooke perform on his TV set. He closes his eyes and exhales, seemingly arriving at a place of peace.

Though both Cooke and Malcolm X would be killed before the end of the following year, Powers considers this quiet conclusion — which was not in his original film script, but added by King — a moment of hope, in which Cooke lives up to Malcolm's urging to use his gifts in the service of the movement: "You could be the loudest voice of us all."