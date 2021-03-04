For better or worse, 'Chaos Walking' crushes the possibility of a sci-fi franchise

The year is 2257 A.D. and New World, a 64-year journey from the settlers' home planet, Earth, represents a colonization opportunity gone wrong. Similar to Earth in many ways, the beautifully dystopian planet features breathable air, drinkable water, lush forests and perpetual daylight. Unfortunately, it is also home to an unwelcome native species, the Spackle or Spacks, and its atmosphere has a disorienting effect on males, wherein their every thought is broadcast aloud to others.

The Noise, as the phenomenon is called, is defined as "a man's thoughts unfiltered, and without a filter a man is just … Chaos Walking"; it takes the visual form of a lighted vapor that follows each man as a sort of personalized Aurora Borealis. In addition to laying bare their souls and any stray thoughts to one another, it bombards them with a cacophony of sounds that makes them neurotic, to put it mildly. Women, unaffected by the affliction, were slaughtered years earlier in a war with the Spackle, or so the legend goes.

Now, the all-male settlement of Prentisstown is ruled by Mayor Prentiss, played with quiet menace by Mads Mikkelsen. Prentiss has the ability to control his Noise with Force-like mastery, bending his survivalist followers to his will with a simple mantra: "I am the circle; the circle is me."