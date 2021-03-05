Flagstaff Cinema Series: Weaver, Qualley star in film in which writer discovers voice

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “My Salinger Year” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

A wide-eyed aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a dream job as assistant to the iconic old-world literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) representing J.D. Salinger in “My Salinger Year,” directed by Philippe Falardeau.

New York in the '90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna gets hired as an assistant to Margaret, the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger.

Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, she spends her days in a plush, wood-paneled office — where dictaphones and typewriters still reign and agents doze off after three-martini lunches — and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend.