Flagstaff Cinema Series: Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ at Harkins Dec. 9

The Mary D. Fisher is proud to present a special one-night-only Flagstaff screening of the critically acclaimed new film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” stars Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in one of his final film roles before his untimely death earlier this year. Both give award-worthy performances in this inspiring new film.

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music.

As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories, truths and lies that will forever change the course of their lives.