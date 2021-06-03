Flagstaff Cinema Series: Sedona International Film Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Falling’ June 9

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Falling” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Falling” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Viggo Mortenson (who also directed the film), Lance Henriksen, Laura Linney and Terry Chen.

John (Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. John's father, Willis (Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up.

Willis is in the early stages of dementia, making running the farm on his own increasingly difficult, so John brings him to stay at his California home so that he and his sister Sarah (Linney) might help him find a place near them to relocate to. Unfortunately, their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s adamant refusal to change his way of life in the slightest.