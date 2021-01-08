Flagstaff Cinema Series: 'One Night In Miami ...' to show one night in Flagstaff

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama “One Night In Miami …” on Wednesday, Jan. 13, as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

Directed by Regina King, “One Night In Miami …” features an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay -- soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Goree) -- defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, he memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Hodge).