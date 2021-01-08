Flagstaff Cinema Series: 'One Night In Miami ...' to show one night in Flagstaff

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama “One Night In Miami …” on Wednesday, Jan. 13, as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.
Directed by Regina King, “One Night In Miami …” features an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick.
On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay -- soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Goree) -- defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, he memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Hodge).
Based on the award-winning play of the same name, “One Night In Miami …” is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion and personal responsibility still resonate.
Tickets are $12 or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.