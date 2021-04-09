Flagstaff Cinema Series: Glenn Close and Mila Kunis star in film featured at monthly cinema series

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Four Good Days” on Wednesday, April 14, as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in “Four Good Days” -- an emotional roller coaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction.

When Deb (Glenn Close) gets a surprise knock on her front door one evening, she barely recognizes her own adult daughter standing on the porch. Molly (Mila Kunis) has been transformed by yet another year of homelessness and addiction. She is toothless, ragged, emaciated and shaking from withdrawal symptoms — and now she begs Deb for one final chance to help her get clean.

Deb has heard this story many times before during a decade of Molly’s relapses, lies and manipulations, and she knows from a lifetime of addict-support meetings what she’s supposed to do: “draw a hard line”; “let go and let God”; “enabling is harming.” She wishes Molly well and somehow summons the willpower to close the front door in her daughter’s face, leaving her shaking outside on the porch.

