Flagstaff Cinema Series: Film Festival presents premiere of ‘Mothering Sunday’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new drama “Mothering Sunday” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Mothering Sunday” features an award-winning cast, including Academy Award-winners Colin Firth and Olivia Colman, along with Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor.

The film was a hit at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Toronto, Cannes, Chicago and London.

On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover.

Paul (O’Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman who is a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends.

But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

“A sexy spin on the English heritage drama. A superb cast. A creative awakening across three stages of life.” — Variety

“Shimmeringly sensual. A richly detailed mosaic of a movie.” — Screen Daily

“One of the sexiest period dramas in some time.” — The Hollywood Reporter

Tickets are $12, $9 for film festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

