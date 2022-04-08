Flagstaff Cinema Series: Film Festival presents premiere of ‘Delicious’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new historical comedy/drama “Delicious” on Wednesday as part of the monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series.

There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Delicious” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it received the festival’s highest honor Best of Fest Award, as well as the Directors’ Choice Award for Best International Feature Film. Audience members and critics have been raving about the film.

Writer-director Éric Besnard's mouth-watering new historical comedy indelibly pairs Grégory Gadebois and Isabelle Carré as a gifted chef and his unlikely protégé who must find the resolve to free themselves from servitude.

In 1789 France, just prior to the Revolution, gastronomy is strictly the domain of the aristocrats; indeed, the prestige of a noble house is entirely dependent on the quality and reputation of its table. So, when the talented but prideful cook, Manceron (Gadebois), serves an unapproved dish of his own creation at a dinner hosted by the self-entitled Duke of Chamfort (C'est La Vie's Benjamin Lavernhe), the repercussions are brutal, and he is promptly dismissed.

The wounded Manceron swears off his passion and retreats with his son to a regional inn visited only infrequently by travelers, and where vegetable soup is the common meal. But when a mysterious woman (Carré) arrives and offers to pay to become his apprentice, the stage is set for a wildly enjoyable tale of reignited passion, mentorship and revenge — and of the creation of France's very first restaurant.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

Tickets are $12, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

