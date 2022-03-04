Flagstaff Cinema Series: Film Festival presents premiere of ‘Breaking Bread’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new documentary “Breaking Bread” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Breaking Bread” explores the A-Sham Festival, a groundbreaking food festival where Arab and Jewish chefs work in tandem to create mouthwatering dishes in order to foster social change.

Founded by microbiologist Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Israeli to win Israel’s television cooking competition, MasterChef, the action unfolds in the city of Haifa, a model of multicultural coexistence. The chefs put personal spins on traditional recipes handed down over generations -- including kishek (a Syrian yogurt soup) and qatayef (a dessert served during Ramadan) -- transforming flavors while political and religious differences melt away.

A treat for the senses, this delectable showcase of culinary heritage gives hope to the idea that collaboration in the kitchen could be a bridge to mutual understanding and, perhaps, a first step toward a lasting peace.

“In today’s world, where we are bombarded with stories about division, I was driven to tell the story of ‘Breaking Bread’, which is about commonality,” said director Beth Elise Hawk.

The director added: “'Breaking Bread' demonstrates that food can nurture a connection among people from disparate groups, chipping away at discord. When the chefs cook together in the kitchen, political and religious labels fall to the wayside, and what’s left in their wake are human beings with striking similarities. The film highlights humanity. Its message transcends politics and religion, whether Muslim, Jewish or Christian, Democrat or Republican.”

Tickets are $12, $9 for Film Festival members, and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

