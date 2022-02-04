Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival to present premiere of ‘Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning music concert documentary “Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

Nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and seen for the first time in cinemas around the word, “Jimi Hendrix: Live In Maui” chronicles the rock star's storied 1970 visit to Maui, his performance on the dormant lower crater of the Haleakala volcano on the island and how the band became ensnared with the ill-fated Rainbow Bridge movie produced by their controversial manager, Michael Jeffery.

This critically acclaimed documentary incorporates never before released original performance footage, and new interviews with firsthand participants and key players such as Billy Cox, Eddie Kramer and Warner Bros. executives.

The film presents Hendrix, joined by bassist Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell at the height of his powers, playing flawlessly against a stunning natural backdrop.

Included are breathtaking renditions of "Foxey Lady," "Purple Haze" and Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," as well as then-unreleased songs like "Dolly Dagger" and "Freedom" -- which showcased the new direction Hendrix was moving toward.

Tickets are $12, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

