Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents premiere of ‘The God Committee’ on July 14

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “The God Committee” on Wednesday as part of the monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 at Harkins Flagstaff 16.

An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, “The God Committee” is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya.

An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On a winter morning in 2014, a donor heart arrives at a New York hospital. The recipient unexpectedly dies on the operating table, forcing an organ transplant committee to convene with one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of a team of doctors, including: Boxer (Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. As the debate over the heart heats up, medicine, money and morality clash.