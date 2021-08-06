Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Ride the Eagle’ on Wednesday

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the hilarious and heartfelt comedy “Ride the Eagle” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Ride the Eagle” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

When Leif's (Johnson) estranged hippie mom Honey (Sarandon) dies, she leaves him her incredible Yosemite cabin and a “conditional inheritance.” Before he can move into her picturesque cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list, including some often insane personal growth tasks.

Leif and Nora (his canine best friend), step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

Honey’s ex (Simmons) and Leif’s ex (D'Arcy Carden, SNL) come along for the ride in this genuinely charming night at the movies.

Tickets are $12, $9 for Film Festival members, and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

