Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Love is Love is Love’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new film “Love is Love is Love” on Wednesday, as part of its monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast that includes Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola.

“Love is Love is Love” is a film comprised of three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends.

In the film’s first story — “Two for Dinner” — a married couple find an unconventional way to transcend long distance through technology, but discover they were farther apart than they knew.

In “Sailing Lesson”, a long-married couple tries to reignite their honeymoon-phase heat through a spontaneous sailing trip … and unexpected events surface.

And in “Late Lunch”, a young woman who recently lost her mother gathers a group of her mother's friends to share memories. Surprising revelations ensue.

Tickets are $12, $9 for festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0