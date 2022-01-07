Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Great Voices Sing John Denver’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning film “Great Voices Sing John Denver” on Wednesday as part of its monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

John Denver and opera fans alike have something to look forward to as the film takes viewers behind the scenes of the creation of the CD called "Great Voices Sing John Denver".

Legendary music producer Milton Okun, along with arranger and conductor Lee Holdridge, bring some of the most famous names in opera to sing Denver's famous hit songs.

Denver, one of the world’s best-known and best-loved performers, died tragically in a plane crash in October 1997. But his music has lived on.

In “Great Voices Sing John Denver,” some of the world’s greatest opera singers pay homage to his work with such songs as "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "Sunshine on my Shoulders," "This Old Guitar, Calypso" and "Annie’s Song." They also explain what drew them to Denver and to the particular songs they perform.

Featured artists include Placido Domingo, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani (singing in English and Italian) Patricia Racette, Rene Pape, Nathan Gunn, Dolora Zajick, Thomas Hampson, Rod Gilfry, Denyce Graves, Shenyang (singing in English and Mandarian) Daniel Montenegro, Placido Domingo Jr., Stuart Skelton and Barbara Padilla.

The film shows that there are no barriers, neither by country, nor by style when it comes to Denver's memorable music.

Plácido Domingo sings “Perhaps Love” in a duet with his son, Plácido Domingo Jr. He sang it originally more than 30 years ago with Denver himself.

“Rerecording this song with my son takes me back to a wonderful moment in my life,” he said.

The idea for this collaborative effort came from Rosemary, the wife of music producer Milton Okun. It was a happy joining of his two professional loves: John Denver — whom he represented for 40 years — and his work and friendship with the world’s great opera singers.

Tickets are $12, $9 for film festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that evening in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

