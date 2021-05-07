Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Georgetown’ May 12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Georgetown” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.
“Georgetown” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award-winners Christoph Waltz -- who also directed the film -- and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award-nominee Annette Bening.
Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, D.C., by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown.
In the world of political intrigue and gossip dominating the social scene in Washington, few couples stood out quite like Brecht (Redgrave) and Mott (Waltz). Guests found themselves in lively conversation with former world leaders and Supreme Court judges at the couple's luxurious Georgetown townhouse.
The more titillating conversations focus on the hosts themselves; what was an 80-year-old woman with a Rolodex of influential friends doing married to a man of dubious background nearly three decades her junior?
For Brecht’s federal judge daughter, Amanda (Bening), it's incomprehensible.
Mott met Brecht shortly after the death of her first husband. Charming, intelligent and eccentric, he recounted stories of his life as a count, a foreign spy and, most recently, a general in the Iraq Army. To Brecht’s daughter, he was a career con man, using her mother’s influence to build a business with the backing of Washington’s elite.
Inspired by true events, “Georgetown” tells the story of a highly unconventional love affair, of an outsider striving for acceptance and the desperate struggle for significance on every level, culminating in one of Washington’s most sensational scandals of recent times.
Tickets are $12, $9 for Sedona International Film Festival and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.