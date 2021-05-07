Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Georgetown’ May 12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Georgetown” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Georgetown” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award-winners Christoph Waltz -- who also directed the film -- and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award-nominee Annette Bening.

Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, D.C., by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown.

In the world of political intrigue and gossip dominating the social scene in Washington, few couples stood out quite like Brecht (Redgrave) and Mott (Waltz). Guests found themselves in lively conversation with former world leaders and Supreme Court judges at the couple's luxurious Georgetown townhouse.

The more titillating conversations focus on the hosts themselves; what was an 80-year-old woman with a Rolodex of influential friends doing married to a man of dubious background nearly three decades her junior?