Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Falling for Figaro’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new romantic comedy “Falling for Figaro” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series.

There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

From acclaimed director Ben Lewin, “Falling for Figaro” is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley.

London, present day. Millie (Macdonald) is about to turn 30 and has just been offered a big promotion at her respected hedge fund company. But to everyone’s surprise -- including her long-term boyfriend Charlie -- she turns it down. She wants to pursue her lifelong dream: become an opera singer. She hears about the upcoming “Singer of Renown” competition that, if she wins, could land her a role with a major opera company.

Leaving Charlie and London behind, she manages to land an audition with former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley), who is now the most sought-after (and most feared) singing coach in Europe. Meghan agrees to take her under her wing for a very strict yearlong training in a secluded barn in the Scottish Highlands -- no alcohol, no smoking and no visitors allowed.