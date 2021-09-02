Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ Wednesday

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new feature film “Charming the Hearts of Men” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Charming the Hearts of Men” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin.

Based on a true story, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 1960s when a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel), returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful.

She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.

With the help of a Southern Congressional ally (Kelsey Grammer), she inspires historic legislation that allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.