 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story
FLAGSTAFF CINEMA SERIES

Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new feature film “Charming the Hearts of Men” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“Charming the Hearts of Men” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin.

Charming the Hearts of Men

Based on a true story, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 1960s when a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel) returns to her Southern home town and with the help of a Southern Congressional ally (Kelsey Grammer), inspires historic legislation that allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Based on a true story, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 1960s when a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel), returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.

Trailer for 'Charming the Hearts of Men' starring Sean Astin, Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Curtis Hamilton

With the help of a Southern Congressional ally (Kelsey Grammer), she inspires historic legislation that allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Grace sets out only to save her own way of life, but — with the help of the congressman — they end up changing the nation for the better.

Charming the Hearts of Men

Based on a true story, “Charming the Hearts of Men” is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 1960s.

Tickets are $12, $9 for Sedona International Film Festival members and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ellen DeGeneres reveals final talk show guests

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Deadpool’ (2016)
Movies

‘Deadpool’ (2016)

  • Updated

The Marvel logo is bound to send audiences in one direction, so this parody of superhero movies immediately takes them in another direction by spoofing the idea of credits. Instead of “A Tim Miller Film,” we get “Some Douchebag’s Film.” It’s not “Starring Ryan Reynolds” but “Starring God’s Perfect Idiot,” accompanied by Reynolds’ “Sexiest Man Alive” magazine cover. It continues skewering tropes, through “British Villain” and “Moody Teen,” accompanied by a camera snaking through a violent scene and Juice Newton’s soaring “Angel of the Morning.”

‘Seven’ (1995)
Movies

‘Seven’ (1995)

  • Updated

As a variation on Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” plays, we’re shown the villain’s fingers as he reads a book about crime, thumbs through creepy photographs, cuts up a dollar bill and (I think) slices off the tips of his own fingers. There’s no blood, but Cooper’s jittery editing, ominous images and percussive music suit director David Fincher’s bleak vision.

‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)
Movies

‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

  • Updated

Rosie Perez doesn’t have an especially big part, but it’s hard to imagine a splashier debut than the one Spike Lee gives her. The credits are nothing but her dancing to Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” and her fierce, angry movement sets the tone for the bold movie, the combativeness of which is foreshadowed by her busting a move in a boxer’s outfit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)